JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 38,253 Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) by 370.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBSE. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 121,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 33,035 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

In other NeuBase Therapeutics news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $12.89.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

