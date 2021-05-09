JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) by 189.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Plumas Bancorp were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 35,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLBC opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Plumas Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $31.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

