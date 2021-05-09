JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 12,318 Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kadmon alerts:

KDMN opened at $3.79 on Friday. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $651.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.68.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Kadmon Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.