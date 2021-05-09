JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 17,143 Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 274.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. 33.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 0.61. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. Analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,629.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MEC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

