JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Honda Motor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Honda Motor by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $907,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Honda Motor by 156.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honda Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Honda Motor stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $31.92.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.