JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $80.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.76.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $53.79 on Thursday. Twitter has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,751. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

