JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 90,999 HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of HEXO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in HEXO by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 139,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in HEXO by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HEXO alerts:

NYSE HEXO opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 5.31. HEXO Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $897.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.41.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $25.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that HEXO Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HEXO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.40 price target on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO).

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.