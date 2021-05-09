JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

SCHG opened at $137.49 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $89.33 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

