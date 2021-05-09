JUIICE One Day Volume Reaches $74.00 (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 51.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, JUIICE has traded 37.2% lower against the dollar. JUIICE has a market capitalization of $258,430.13 and $74.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUIICE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00067060 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003038 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.03 or 0.00643749 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

JUIICE Coin Profile

JUIICE is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

Buying and Selling JUIICE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

