Just Group (LON:JUST) Sets New 12-Month High at $110.00

Shares of Just Group plc (LON:JUST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 109.70 ($1.43), with a volume of 389770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.10 ($1.41).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JUST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 84 ($1.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 65.33 ($0.85).

The company has a current ratio of 18.57, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.42. The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 102.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.67.

In other news, insider Andy Parsons sold 157,407 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total transaction of £160,555.14 ($209,766.32).

Just Group Company Profile (LON:JUST)

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

