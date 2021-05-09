JustInvest LLC Boosts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PANW opened at $342.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.43 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.79 and a 52 week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at $117,938,267.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $4,216,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 843,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,039 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,398 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PANW. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

