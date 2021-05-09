JustInvest LLC Has $322,000 Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

JustInvest LLC reduced its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 934,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,052,000 after purchasing an additional 427,677 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 874,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 785,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 522,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $16,416,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BTI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.19. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.67%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.