JustInvest LLC Has $345,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after buying an additional 737,757 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,056,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 836,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,274 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,660,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total transaction of $692,139.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,917 shares in the company, valued at $56,887,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,290 shares of company stock worth $55,986,806. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $342.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $362.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.19, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Truist upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

