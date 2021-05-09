JustInvest LLC Makes New Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of ENTG opened at $114.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.64 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at $77,349,979.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock worth $66,338,992 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.