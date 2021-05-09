JustInvest LLC Sells 46 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.43.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total value of $5,150,934.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,907,012.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total transaction of $823,060.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,321 shares in the company, valued at $26,402,289.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,371 shares of company stock worth $18,956,540. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RNG stock opened at $257.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $312.25 and its 200 day moving average is $341.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of -208.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

