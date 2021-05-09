Kamil Ali-Jackson Sells 5,416 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,416 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $127,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kamil Ali-Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 3rd, Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $368,850.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 5th, Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $359,700.00.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2,606.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit