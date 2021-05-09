Kamil Ali-Jackson Sells 5,416 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,416 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $127,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kamil Ali-Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $368,850.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $359,700.00.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2,606.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

