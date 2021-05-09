Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $305.97

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $305.97 and last traded at $305.33, with a volume of 33873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.31.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.84.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $522,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

