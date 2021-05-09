Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $305.97

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $305.97 and last traded at $305.33, with a volume of 33873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.31.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.07.
The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.84.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $522,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
