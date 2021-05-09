Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Karuna Therapeutics stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.89. 107,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,362. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day moving average is $107.05. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $146.97.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $276,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $119,740,050 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRTX. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.27.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

