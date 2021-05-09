KBC Group NV Has $146,000 Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,265 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after buying an additional 236,925 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 1,527.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,786,000 after buying an additional 1,949,562 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,947,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,632,000 after buying an additional 383,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,328,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after buying an additional 455,641 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $133.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $134.37.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,930.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,915. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSK. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

