KBC Group NV Sells 28,367 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 95.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,367 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $193.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.74. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $194.83.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.