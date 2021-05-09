KBC Group NV Sells 28,367 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 95.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,367 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $193.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.74. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $194.83.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit