KBC Group NV Sells 5,758 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Avnet were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 488.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVT. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.46. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $44.92.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Avnet’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $901,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.