KBC Group NV Sells 8,381 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,381 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.85.

NYSE:HFC opened at $35.65 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

