Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kerry Group plc provides food ingredients and flavors for the food and beverage industries. Its culinary, dairy, lipid, meat, cereal, sweet and beverage systems and flavors provide product solutions to food manufacturers and foodservice companies. It offers savory ingredients, sweet ingredients, food coating systems, nutritional systems, and specialty protein applications. It also provides prepared meals, soups sauces and dressings, savory snacks, meats, appetizers and side dishes, and dairy products, as well as cereals and bars, ice cream and frozen desserts, bakery products, and confectionery products. In addition, it provides beverage systems and flavors, including soft drinks, alcoholic and nutritional beverages, and tea and coffee products comprising cold/iced tea, cold coffee drinks, hot coffee and tea, tea and coffee mixes, chocolate, cocoa and malt beverages, coffee syrups, and cleaners. Kerry Group plc is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland. “

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KRYAY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kerry Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Shares of KRYAY stock opened at $135.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.66. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $107.91 and a twelve month high of $152.75.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.701 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Kerry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kerry Group (KRYAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.