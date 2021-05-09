Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRYAY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kerry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYAY traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.11. 2,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.65. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $152.75.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.701 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Kerry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. Kerry Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

