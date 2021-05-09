Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper traded as high as $36.77 and last traded at $36.30, with a volume of 19587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.33.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

