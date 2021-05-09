Kevin Lobo Sells 107,795 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SYK stock opened at $254.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.53 and a 200-day moving average of $238.79. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ossiam raised its stake in Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

