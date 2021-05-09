KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.03% from the stock’s previous close.

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.27.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KEY opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 434,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 219,768 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,659,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,229,000 after purchasing an additional 52,698 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 391,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,665,000 after purchasing an additional 309,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,502,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.