Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.43

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 161527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

Several research firms recently commented on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.58.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,671,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,835 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 3,997.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,263,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,776,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

