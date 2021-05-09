Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KGFHY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

