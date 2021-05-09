Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE KL traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $40.85. 3,274,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,816. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KL. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

