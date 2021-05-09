KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Danske upgraded KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KONE Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

KONE Oyj stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.98. KONE Oyj has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

