Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RDSMY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Koninklijke DSM has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $46.98.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.1771 per share. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.