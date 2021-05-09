Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The business had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kontoor Brands updated its FY21 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 3.700-3.800 EPS.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.53. The company had a trading volume of 487,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,948. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.51. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

