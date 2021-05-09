Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN) received a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €80.75 ($95.00).

ETR KRN opened at €75.15 ($88.41) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €70.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €66.00. Krones has a twelve month low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a twelve month high of €78.35 ($92.18). The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

