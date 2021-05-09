Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.33.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.15. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after purchasing an additional 61,621 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

