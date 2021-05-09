Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 516,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,520. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KURA shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.