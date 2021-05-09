Kylin Trading Down 14% Over Last 7 Days (KYL)

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, Kylin has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. Kylin has a market capitalization of $54.49 million and $3.59 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kylin coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00087211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00067961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00105200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.53 or 0.00791102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,243.66 or 0.09166762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001688 BTC.

About Kylin

KYL is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,556,878 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

