Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of KYMR traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 223,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,293. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.09. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $91.92.

In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 7,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $440,844.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,824.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $12,958,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,889 shares of company stock worth $17,528,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KYMR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit