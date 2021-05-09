Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Issues Earnings Results

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of KYMR traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 223,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,293. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.09. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $91.92.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 7,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $440,844.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,824.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $12,958,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,889 shares of company stock worth $17,528,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KYMR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.