Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Issues Earnings Results

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of KYMR traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 223,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,293. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.09. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $91.92.
In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 7,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $440,844.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,824.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $12,958,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,889 shares of company stock worth $17,528,000.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.
Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.