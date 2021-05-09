Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ KYMR traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.05. 223,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,293. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $91.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 7,550 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $440,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,824.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $498,009.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,595,821.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,528,000 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

