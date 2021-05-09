Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ KYMR traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.05. 223,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,293. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $91.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 7,550 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $440,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,824.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $498,009.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,595,821.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,528,000 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit