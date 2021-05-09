Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.25.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.66 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lantheus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $163,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $41,952.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,734,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,391,000 after acquiring an additional 442,990 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,148,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,571,000 after buying an additional 646,803 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 50,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

