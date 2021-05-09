Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Sells $48,140.00 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $48,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,893.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LSCC stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.31.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSCC. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

