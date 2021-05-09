Lead Wallet Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.33 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and $512,503.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00070100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.03 or 0.00249317 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.34 or 0.01194346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003667 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00030863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.63 or 0.00772614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,847.61 or 0.99787979 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.