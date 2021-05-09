Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $8.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LEAF. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE LEAF opened at $8.50 on Friday. Leaf Group has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $306 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%.

In related news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEAF. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leaf Group in the fourth quarter valued at $10,749,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Leaf Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,322,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leaf Group by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,415,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 763,089 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Leaf Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,441,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Leaf Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories.

