LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LMAT. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $953,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,173.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $104,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,692,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,995,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,992 shares of company stock worth $10,596,921. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

