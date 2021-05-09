Lewis A. Steverson Sells 35,168 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 35,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,783.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.00, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.64.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 6,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.