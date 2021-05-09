Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.730-0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Lexington Realty Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.73-0.76 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of LXP stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.75%.
About Lexington Realty Trust
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
See Also: What Is an EV Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.