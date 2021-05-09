Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.730-0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Lexington Realty Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.73-0.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of LXP stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.