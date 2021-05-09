Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.730-0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Lexington Realty Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.73-0.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of LXP stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Earnings History and Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit