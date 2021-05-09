LHT Trading 29.8% Higher This Week (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. LHT has a market cap of $236,599.91 and $27.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LHT has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008328 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00015918 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000120 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

