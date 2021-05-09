Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Issues Earnings Results

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. Lifetime Brands updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.240-1.330 EPS.

LCUT traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,249. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $345.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.78%.

LCUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

