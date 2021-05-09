Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) PT Raised to $20.00

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.99. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 51.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 36.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.