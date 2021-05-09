LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of LPTH opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $69.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 35,976 shares during the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

